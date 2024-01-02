Kazakhstan to reconstruct above ten reservoirs

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 2. Kazakhstan will reconstruct 15 reservoirs within the framework of the Comprehensive Water Resources Development Plan for 2024-2030 prepared by the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry, reconstruction will be carried out on the territory of 9 regions of Kazakhstan. The total volume of these objects is 1.9 cubic kilometers.

Thus, reconstruction of these reservoirs will reduce the threat of flooding in 64 settlements, where 70,000 people live, as well as improve water supply on 74,000 hectares of irrigated land.

In addition to the reconstruct of existing reservoirs, the Comprehensive Plan also provides for the construction of 20 new reservoirs with a volume of 2.4 cubic kilometers in 9 regions of Kazakhstan.

The implementation of the plan will increase the volume of water resources by 3.7 cubic kilometers, expand the area of irrigated land to 2.2 million hectares, reduce annual losses of irrigation water and increase its volume by 3 cubic kilometers.

Earlier, the ministry began work on the construction of nine new reservoirs. The new reservoirs will reduce Kazakhstan's dependence on other countries by 25 percent.

At the same time, the putting into operation of new reservoirs will increase the area of irrigated land by 250,000 hectares and reduce the threat of flooding in 70 rural settlements with a population of 137,000 people.

Currently, design and estimate documentation is being developed for nine projects.

Negotiations are also actively underway to attract investors to the construction of new reservoirs.