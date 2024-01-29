Kazakhstan, EU to smooth path of visa procedures

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 29. Kazakhstan and the EU intend to simplify the visa regime, Trend reports.

This topic was discussed during a meeting between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and the Head of the Delegation of the EU to Kazakhstan, Kestutis Jankauskas.

Thus, the parties agreed to hold a second round of consultations on simplifying the visa regime of EU countries for citizens of Kazakhstan.

As noted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the introduction of a single list of documents for applying for a visa, reducing consular fees, reducing the processing time for applications, and increasing the validity of multiple-entry visas are the primary stages of easing the visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan.

In addition, the parties agreed to further strengthen friendly relations between Kazakhstan and the EU in the consular sphere.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with the EU countries amounted to $38.8 billion from January through November 2023. Exports for this period amounted to $28.7 billion, and imports were $10 billion.