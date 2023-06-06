Kyrgyzstan eyes to attract EU investments for development of country’s energy potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Kyrgyzstan is ready to present investment projects to the European Union (EU), including the construction of major hydroelectric power stations and other renewable energy sources, Trend reports.

This statement was made by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov during his meeting with the European Council President Charles Michel in Cholpon-Ata city of Kyrgyzstan.

"Kyrgyzstan is interested in participating in the new Global Gateway Strategy of the European Union (EU), and ready to present investment projects, including ones focusing on the large hydroelectric power plants in Kyrgyzstan and other renewable energy sources," the president said.

According to him, the total hydroelectric potential of Kyrgyzstan amounts to 142.5 billion kWh per year, potential of solar energy reaches 490 million kWh per year, and wind energy - 44 million kWh per year. Nonetheless, only 13 percent of the country's total energy potential has been tapped.

It was also noted that Kyrgyzstan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 44 percent by 2030, and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, primarily through the utilization of renewable energy sources.

Global Gateway Initiative is a global strategy aimed at investing in infrastructure projects and fostering economic partnerships especially in digital, energy and transport sectors. This initiative was launched by the EU Commission in 2021, highlighting its commitment to international collaboration in fighting global challenges.