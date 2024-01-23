Digital Kyrgyzstan International PLUS-Forum to take place in Bishkek

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 23. Kyrgyzstan will host the Digital Kyrgyzstan International PLUS-Forum, on February 28, 2024, Trend reports.

As stated on the event's website, the forum's agenda covers a wide range of themes linked to the execution of the "Digital Kyrgyzstan" idea. This involves the ongoing incorporation of innovative technologies into government structures, banking, fintech, and the retail sectors.

The event will bring together regulators, banks, fintech businesses, retail, and business solution providers to discuss digital transformation.

The forum covers various topics such as Kyrgyzstan's digital society, payment transformation, government administration, Islamic financing, cryptocurrency, instant payment systems, cyber threats, and cybersecurity.

Over 800 people will attend, including top management and industry specialists.