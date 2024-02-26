Kyrgyzstan aims to expand KOICA projects in country

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 26. Kyrgyzstan is keen on expanding the number of projects by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in the country, Aida Ismailova, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea, said during a meeting with KOICA's President, Chang Won-sam, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Ismailova spoke about the approval of the National Roadmap for implementing the Five-Year Action Plan for the Development of Mountain Regions and the planned Second Global Mountain Summit "Bishkek+25" in 2027 in Kyrgyzstan, twenty-five years after the First Summit. She invited the Korean side to actively participate and contribute specifically to preserving mountain ecosystems.

In turn, Chang Won-sam expressed gratitude for KOICA's assistance in Kyrgyzstan. He emphasized that KOICA will continue implementing projects in the country's priority areas of cooperation, such as the environment, agriculture, governance, and healthcare.

At the end of the meeting, the sides discussed organizing a visit by Chang Won-sam to Kyrgyzstan to further strengthen grant and technical cooperation.