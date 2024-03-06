Kyrgyzstan's Kumtor Gold reveals production, revenue figures

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 6. Kumtor Gold Company in Kyrgyzstan produced 15.567 tons of gold in 2023, Trend reports.

According to the company, it sold 15.577 tons of gold last year. Kumtor Gold Company's revenue from production activities in 2023 amounted to $849 million, surpassing the planned revenue of $734.2 million. The net profit for the year reached $302.4 million, exceeding the planned $194 million. Tax and other payments to the republican budget amounted to 17.241 billion soms ($192.787 million).

In 2023, Kumtor Gold Company's capital investment volume was $111.5 million, compared to $186.1 million in 2022.

Moreover, efforts to optimize workflow and equipment modernization during mining operations in the past year resulted in savings of over $30 million.

Additionally, the company directed $8.389 million towards the development of the Issyk-Kul region, $5.033 million was transferred to the Naryn region development fund, $1.597 million was allocated to the Regional Development Partnership Fund, and $1.542 million was contributed to the Nature Development Fund.

Kumtor Gold Company is the leading enterprise in the mining industry and operates the Kumtor project, taking responsibility for the entire production cycle. The Kumtor mine, located in Kyrgyzstan, is the largest gold mining enterprise in the country.