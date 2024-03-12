Production of textile, clothing and leather in Kyrgyzstan increases

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 12. The textile, clothing, leather, leather goods, and footwear production in Kyrgyzstan reached a total value of 1.285 billion soms ($14.368 million) in January 2024, which is an increase of 59.2 percent compared to January 2023, Trend reports.

Data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan indicates that the overall physical volume of production rose by 17.3 percent year-on-year.

Specifically, clothing production totaled 1.062 billion soms ($11.875 million), a 72 percent increase from January 2023. However, the physical volume of clothing production decreased by 6.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

Textile production reached 202.260 million soms ($2.261 million), which is a 16 percent increase compared to January 2023. The physical volume of textile production surged by 80.6 percent.

The production of leather, leather goods, and footwear amounted to 20.268 million soms ($226,635), increasing by 35 percent compared to January of the previous year. However, there was a significant decrease in the physical volume by 53.2 percent.

Kyrgyzstan's industrial production nearly reached 37.6 billion soms ($420.4 million) in January 2024, a 16.5 percent increase from January 2023.