Tajikistan aims to enhance its contribution to ensuring security in SCO region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Tajikistan is aiming to enhance its contribution to the collective efforts of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in ensuring regional security, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Trend reports via Tajik Foreign Ministry.

During a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Muhriddin focused on the issues of guaranteeing security in the SCO region.

"It is necessary to complete the work on the development of common strategies for compiling a comprehensive list of terrorist, extremist, and separatist groups whose activities are forbidden on the territory of SCO member states," Muhriddin said.

He also noted the importance of supporting initiatives aimed at enriching the socio-economic agenda of the organization, recalling the proposal of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to develop and adopt the Strategy for the Economic Development of the SCO Region until 2030.

As a result, a total of 16 decisions were signed following the Ministerial Council of SCO member states, which took place on 28-29 July 2022 in Tashkent.