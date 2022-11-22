Germany assists Tajik entrepreneurs in product branding (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH is implementing the second phase of the "Towards Rural Inclusive Growth and Economic Resilience in Tajikistan (TRIGGER II)" project, a spokesperson of GIZ, told Trend.

According to the spokesperson, since 2019 GIZ helped more than 300 Tajik entrepreneurs and founders of local startups as retail shops, bakeries and pastries with business trainings and in the branding of their products.

"Among them, 100 persons had a three-month in-depth training with GIZ on building a business. This year, 40 of them already have started their own businesses," she emphasized.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a global impact on the world economy, affecting Tajikistan's economy as well.

However, GIZ through its consultancy on the governmental and the local level helped entrepreneurs and smallholders to network, increase their knowledge and adapt to new challenges as climate change and volatile markets.

TRIGGER II Project, which is due to finish in 2024, is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and co-financed by the EU since December 2020, works in agricultural and water-related areas to support Tajikistan's private sector and economic development.