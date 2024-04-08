Prospects of direct flights between Tajikistan, South Korea highlighted

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 8. Tajikistan and South Korea have discussed the opening of a direct air route between Dushanbe and Seoul, Trend reports.

According to Somon Air, the national air carrier of Tajikistan, the matter was deliberated during a meeting between the company management and the Ambassador of Korea to Tajikistan, Kwon Dongseok, along with the Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy, Kim Junsik.

The parties highlighted that the establishment of a direct air route would undoubtedly strengthen relations between the two countries in various fields. CEO of Somon Air, Abdulkosim Valiev, emphasized Tajikistan's readiness to exert every effort to initiate this flight.

Currently, Somon Air operates flights from Tajikistan to Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The airline's fleet includes Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737-900 aircraft.