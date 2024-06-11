Tajikistan, UN discuss climate change issues

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 11. The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua have discussed issues related to climate change, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, the discussion took place on the sidelines of the 3rd International Conference on the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028" in Dushanbe.

"Thanks to effective cooperation between Tajikistan and the United Nations, especially with your office, our initiatives have gained wide support in the international arena. The adoption of ten resolutions related to water and climate by the General Assembly is confirmation of these statements," Rahmon said.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed environmental protection and increasing the capacity for generating 'green energy'.

It was emphasized that Tajikistan supports the efforts of the UN Office on Economic and Social Affairs to strengthen multilateral cooperation in science, technology, and innovation and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Both parties expressed their readiness to develop cooperation in digitization, science and education, healthcare, culture, and social protection.

Emomali Rahmon and Li Junhua also discussed the importance of adopting global initiatives, such as declaring 2025 the "International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation" as well as establishing the "International Trust Fund for Glaciers’ Protection Issues".

To note, the Third Dushanbe Conference is part of a series of conferences held every two years by the Government of Tajikistan in cooperation with the UN to support the implementation of the goals of the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028".