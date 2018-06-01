Turkmenistan appoints envoy to Philippines

1 June 2018 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 1

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Gurbanmammet Eliasov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Philippines, according to the decree signed by Turkmenistan's president.

The diplomat will also continue to lead the Turkmen diplomatic mission in Japan.

In December 2017, political consultations between Turkmenistan and the Philippines were held in Ashgabat. The delegation from Manila was headed by the Director General of the Office of Middle East and African Affairs of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Hjayceelyn Quintana.

Touching upon the issues of intensification of trade and economic relations, the parties expressed interest in the development of cooperation in the fields of agriculture and food industry.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on the mutual import and export potential, on the improvement of the legal framework and the development of cooperation in the fields of education, sports and tourism.

