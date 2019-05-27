Turkmenistan participates in International Transport Forum Summit

27 May 2019 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 27

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Minister of Industry and Communications of Turkmenistan Tahirberdy Durkhanov met with Secretary General of the International Transport Forum (ITF) Young Tae Kim in Leipzig (Germany), Trend reports with reference to Neytralni Turkmenistan newspaper.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the ITF Summit, a presentation was made on major investment projects designed to establish Turkmenistan as a transit and transport hub of regional and continental importance, the article says.

The agenda of the summit, which was attended by delegates from 72 countries, included issues of transport opportunities for regional integration.

The delegation of Turkmenistan held a series of meetings with top managers of major transport companies in Europe, during which promising areas of cooperation were identified, the report says.

The ITF is an intergovernmental organization uniting 59 member countries. Its headquarters is located in Paris. The objectives of the ITF are to formulate and coordinate transport policies at the global level and to promote economic growth, environmental protection and a better quality of life for people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan to hold int’l scientific conference
Turkmenistan 10:00
US calls on Turkmenistan to join Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 25 May 14:46
Turkish company to sign new contract with Turkmen state corporation
Oil&Gas 25 May 14:33
Turkmenistan preparing to harvest wheat
Economy 25 May 12:30
Turkmen company extends tender to buy spare parts for mobile connection equipment
Tenders 25 May 10:09
Turkmenistan approves members of intergovernmental economic committee with Austria
Turkmenistan 24 May 20:59
Latest
Net profit of Azerbaijan’s energy operator decreases
Economy 11:16
Trump presses Japan over trade gap, expects 'good things' from North Korea
Other News 11:15
Iran to increase fuel quota for transporting goods to 30%
Oil&Gas 11:14
Azerbaijan’s financial regulator increases assets by more than 45%
Economy 11:02
Details of Iran's top officials' meeting with members of joint chambers of commerce disclosed
Economy 10:56
Iran confronts four automakers involved in price hike
Economy 10:49
President Ilham Aliyev visits monument to Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (PHOTO)
Politics 10:42
Iran's Persian Gulf Special Industrial Zone exports $1.6B worth of products
Business 10:40
Fiat Chrysler makes merger offer to Renault
Other News 10:40