Turkmenistan opens visa-free regime for UN staff

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Foreign citizens holding UN passports are allowed to enter Turkmenistan for up to 30 days without a visa, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

Such rules became valid in Turkmenistan according to the decree of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov from March 2, 2021.

According to the decree, the UN passport also allows to travel outside of Turkmenistan for 30 days, as well as cross the country's territory in transit.

In addition, foreign citizens as well as their family members who are employees of the UN or its specialized agencies accredited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, are exempt from visa processing during their period of work in Turkmenistan.

The document also instructs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Migration Service, and other relevant ministries and departments, together with the Ministry of Adalat (Justice), to prepare and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers proposals for amendments and additions to the legislation within a month.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan confirmed the commitment of the state to participate in the UN activities.

Also, Turkmenistan expressed its desire to open a broad multilateral dialogue on transport issues within the UN with the participation of all member states of this organization, specialized international structures, global financial institutions and other interested parties.

As reported, a representative office of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) will be opened in Turkmenistan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva