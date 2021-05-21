Small business projects in Turkmenistan attract European capital

Prospects for participation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in municipal projects in Turkmenistan and assistance in the development of financial markets in the country were considered at a working meeting at the Ministry of Finance and Economy with the head of the EBRD office Fatih Turkmenoglu, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Finance and Economy Mukhammetgeldy Serdarov, heads of specialized departments of the department and employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties also discussed issues of financing small business projects, including in new areas for Turkmen entrepreneurship.

It was stated that in recent years, cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has noticeably intensified in the non-state sector of the economy. The EBRD has funded a number of projects by members of the UIET in various fields.

Fatih Turkmenoglu noted the bank's readiness to expand cooperation in order to promote business development through financial and consulting services, building a stable and open market economy.