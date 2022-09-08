Turkmenistan discloses data on volume of railway cargo transportation with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The volume of export-import rail cargo transportation between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan from January through August 2022 has been published, Trend reports citing Orient news.

During the reporting period, the volume of rail freight traffic between the two countries amounted to more than 1.38 million tons.

Furthermore, the transit of goods through the territory of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan increased 4 times from January through August 2022.

The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan for the first 7 months of this year amounted to $485.8 million, which is 8.5 percent more compared to the same period in 2021.