Turkmenistan expresses its commitment to becoming full member of Organization of Turkic States

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Turkmenistan expresses hope that the country will soon become a full member of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

This was stated by President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, speaking on March 16 at the Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara, the capital of Türkiye.

He noted that in case of improvement of legislation Turkmenistan can join the ranks of the organization of Turkic States.

Furthermore, during his speech, Berdimuhamedov also stressed the importance of the unity of the Turkic world and also added that in difficult times, the Turkic states should be close and support each other.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Ankara. The event was held within the framework of the emergency summit of the OTS, which was held on March 16 in Ankara on the topic "Disaster Emergency Management and Humanitarian Aid".