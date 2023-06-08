Turkmenistan creates commission to prepare memorandum for WTO accession

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. A commission has been established in Turkmenistan to develop a Memorandum on the foreign trade regime for accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Trend reports.

The corresponding decree was signed by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a government meeting.

The draft document was presented by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov, who reported on the results of a working visit to Ashgabat by a high-level delegation of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The deputy prime minister noted that WTO representatives held meetings with the leadership of a number of state structures of Turkmenistan - the ministries of finance and economy, foreign affairs, trade and foreign economic relations, the Central Bank and the Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs, during which prospects for further cooperation were considered.

Turkmenistan received the status of an acceding country to the World Trade Organization in February 2022.