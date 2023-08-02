Turkmenistan notes increase in food production in 1H2023

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 2. Turkmenistan has exceeded the plan for the manufacturing of food products from January through June 2023, Trend reports.

According to official data, this was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Tangryguly Atakhallyev at an expanded government meeting.

He noted that during the specified period, the growth rate of vegetable cultivation was 29.6 percent, and potatoes - 17.4 percent.

Furthermore, Atakhallyev noted that the growth rate of fruit and berry production was 2.5 percent, and melons – 14.9 percent.

The state provides targeted support to the development of the agricultural sector. In particular, the entire production infrastructure of the agro-industrial complex is being re-equipped and modernized, the chemical industry is developing, and modern tractor combines and other machinery are being purchased.