Turkmenistan talks investment projects with CIS countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Turkmenistan has registered 478 investment projects with the participation of companies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states, said Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov this during a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Moscow, Trend reports.

According to Geldimyradov, the mentioned projects are registered for a total amount approaching $5 billion.

He emphasized that Turkmenistan's trade, economic, and investment ties with many CIS countries are developing steadily, providing a good basis for further stable economic development.

He added that Turkmenistan pays special attention to creating favorable conditions for expansion of mutually beneficial trade, economic and investment cooperation, integration, and economic ties.

"Special attention is paid to improving the quality of the space through which transportation and energy projects are carried out, as well as the creation of modern infrastructure," he emphasized.

