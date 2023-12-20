NEXI expresses its readiness to participate in implementation of Turkmenistan's projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 20. Japanese NEXI (Nippon Export and Investment Insurance) expressed its readiness to actively participate in the implementation of Turkmenistan's projects, Trend reports.

According to the information of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Tokyo, this commitment was expressed during the visit to Japan of the Turkmen economic delegation headed by Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rahimberdi Jepbarov.

Representatives of the agency also expressed a strong desire to provide not only technical but also financial support for these projects.

The parties held constructive discussions on the implementation of various economic projects as well as actively discussed issues related to financial support for these initiatives.

During these dialogues, a common understanding was revealed of the importance of successful project implementation for both sides, which underlines the readiness for mutually beneficial interaction and deep cooperation in the fields of economics and finance.

In total, during the visit, the delegation of Turkmenistan held 14 meetings and signed three documents, which underlines the high level of interest and willingness to cooperate on both sides.

