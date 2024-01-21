Turkmenistan unveils draft program for socio-economic development in 2024

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 21. The Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, together with ministries and sectoral departments, municipalities of the regions, the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag, has prepared a draft 'Program of socio-economic development of the country for 2024', Trend reports.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, this document was developed in accordance with the 'Program of the President of Turkmenistan for socio-economic development of the country for 2022-2028' and the state budget for 2024.

He noted that in accordance with the draft Program, during the year it is planned to implement measures aimed at ensuring macroeconomic stability and strengthening the economic power of Turkmenistan, sustainable GDP growth, development of industries and regions.

The Deputy Chairman also added that it is planned to bring industrial enterprises to full production capacity and create new jobs in the regions.

Among the priorities are to increase export destinations by increasing the competitiveness of the national economy, the development of import–substituting industries, and the growth of production of environmentally friendly, high-quality agricultural products and foodstuffs.

Along with this, work will continue to provide state support to agricultural producers, ensure food abundance, high-quality transport, housing and communal services, social and other types of public services, as well as the dynamic development of small and medium-sized businesses, create a favorable business environment, and improve public-private partnerships.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has consistently witnessed economic expansion through concerted endeavors in the energy, transportation, and infrastructure domains.

The nation is proactively enacting initiatives to draw in foreign investments, with a particular emphasis on diversifying the economy and enhancing the overall business environment.

