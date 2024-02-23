Turkmenistan and Japan to expand economic partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 23. Turkmenistan and Japan have expressed their mutual intention to enhance and broaden their economic partnership, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry's communiqué.

This commitment was expressed during a meeting between Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova and Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The meeting was devoted to discussions of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as the development of inter-parliamentary ties.

The Turkmen Speaker noted that Turkmenistan attaches special importance to the development of a mutually beneficial partnership with Japan.

The discussions shifted opinions to the work of the Central Asia-Japan Dialogue in the context of the positive experience of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation within the framework of international and regional organizations.

The reviews discovered the necessity of hunting for promising projects, taking into account the implementation of large-scale and long-term programs in Turkmenistan with the participation of Japanese companies.

Note that the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov visited Japan in late January 2024.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings in the government, parliament, relevant ministries and departments, as well as with the leadership of financial and export credit agencies and leading Japanese companies, where they discussed further prospects for the development of cooperation.