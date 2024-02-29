Turkmenistan ramps up transport means imports from EU nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Turkmenistan increased imports of transport means, including vehicles, aircraft, vessels, and associated transport equipment, by 56.7 percent over the past year from EU countries, the source at Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

During the reporting period, Turkmenistan imported transport totaled about 119.45 million euros, which is 56.7 percent more than imports in 2022, when they amounted to 76.24 million euros.

The largest import of transport means from EU countries occurred in July, amounting to 23.08 million euros, and the smallest in February, amounting to 3.13 million euros.

At the same time, Turkmenistan's imports from the EU during the specified period reached a total of 669.3 million euros, which is 10.7 percent more than in the whole of 2022 (604.4 million euros).

Meanwhile, last year the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU countries amounted to 1.87 billion euros, which is 87 percent more than in 2022, when it amounted to 1 billion euros.