Turkmenistan's entrepreneurs purchase large volume of raw materials in Afghanistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 12. Entrepreneurs from Turkmenistan and Afghanistan have concluded many deals for the supply of large volumes of raw materials, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these deals were concluded following the results of the Turkmen - Afghan Business Forum and the exhibition of products of Afghan manufacturers held in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat city.

For example, businessmen from Turkmenistan signed contracts with Afghan entrepreneurs for the supply of about 50,000 tons of iron and 6,000 tons of steel beams.

At the same time, entrepreneurs from Turkmenistan became interested in purchasing white marble from Afghanistan and also expressed their intention to purchase about 100,000 cubic meters of this material.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan recently noted that this exhibition will be of great importance for expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, increasing trade turnover, and developing business cooperation with Afghan companies.