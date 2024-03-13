ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 13. Turkmenistan is preparing to take part and present its achievements at the international economic forum "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum", which will be held from May 14 - 19 in Kazan city, Trend reports.

According to official data, the main areas of the forum will be the Halal industry, Islamic finance, the development of transport corridors, educatiandl as tourism, including medical.

Traditionally, KazanForum will host the Kazan Halal Market international trade fair and the decent fashion festival.

Furthermore, this year's forum's cultural schedule has been expanded to include separate sessions on the development of sports, the creative economy, the film industry, and digital Islamic art.

Meanwhile, this international forum will bring together many important business representatives from Islamic countries.

Turkmenistan is actively seeking to expand its international relations and strengthen cooperation with various countries, including Russia, in various fields such as energy, transport, and cultural exchange.

Turkmenistan's constant desire for diverse interaction with its partners, including active participation in international forums and initiatives, contributes to the formation of stable and mutually beneficial relations, which is a key element in the modern geopolitical context.