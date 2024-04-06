Turkmenistan and OSCE PA discuss prospects for dev't of inter-parliamentary co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 6. Turkmenistan and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) discussed prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, Trend reports.

According to an official source, these issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myakhri Byashimova and a delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for Central Asia headed by Special Representative Farah Karimi.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the state and prospects for further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, which is an important component of interstate dialogue on a bilateral and multilateral basis, primarily within the framework of international organizations and structures.

To note, the Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE (OSCE PA) is an institution of the organization for security and cooperation in Europe. The primary task of the 323-member Assembly is to facilitate inter-parliamentary dialogue, an important aspect of the overall effort to meet the challenges of democracy throughout the OSCE area.