Uzbekistan approves state program for action in 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan has approved a state program to implement the strategy for action in 2020, which was declared the year of development of science, education and the digital economy, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved the program. The 2020 state program consists of 284 points; initially it was 320. Over $11 billion is envisaged to be allocated for the projects outlined in the plan.

Also, 12.9 trillion soum ($1.3 billion) is to be allocated from the budget and extra-budgetary trust funds, two trillion soum ($210 million) from banks, 3.3 trillion soum ($346 million) and $10.3 billion from international financial institutions and grants.

The final version of the program reduced by eight points in the issues of improvement of state and social construction (38 points) and by the same amount in the issues of ensuring the rule of law and reforming the judicial and legal system (22 points).

Economic direction was reduced by 17 points (96 points), social direction was reduced by 13 points (84 points), security, religious tolerance and constructive foreign policy was reduced by 10 points (44 points).

