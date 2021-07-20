Uzbekistan talks number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 1,023,425 people in Uzbekistan have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, on July 19, 158,102 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were used in the country. Thus, 123,947 people underwent the first stage of vaccination, 18,723 people received the second dose, and 15,432 people received the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

It is reported that to date, 5,803,255 doses of the vaccine have been used in Uzbekistan. Some 3,667,979 people received the first dose of vaccine, 1,553,512 - the second and 581,764 people - the third.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Uzbekistan began on April 1. At the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

At the second stage journalists, bloggers and media workers, public transport workers (subway, railway, airport employees), students studying abroad, and labor migrants are being vaccinated.

It was noted that vaccination in Uzbekistan is carried out simultaneously with three AstraZeneca preparations - two doses, ZF-UZ-VAC2001 - three doses, Sputnik V - two doses.

