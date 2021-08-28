Uzbek President Mirziyoyev sends condolences to Joe Biden

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a letter to US President Joe Biden, Trend reports citing the press service of the president.

In the message, the head of Uzbekistan expressed his sincere condolences in connection with the victims among the US military, due to recent events at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. THe letter also conveyed words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims.

Two explosions near Kabul airport on August 26 killed more than 200 people, most of them Afghans. Among the dead are 13 US military personnel, including 10 Marines. Another 18 US military members were injured.

Two explosions occurred on Thursday near the Kabul airport, one of them - near the Baron Hotel, where, according to media reports, foreigners, including citizens of the UK and the US were staying.

