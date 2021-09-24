Uzbekistan receives new batch of Chinese vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

Trend:

Another batch of the Chinese-Uzbek vaccine against coronavirus ZF-UZ-VAC2001 in the amount of 2,499,668 doses was delivered from China to Uzbekistan on September 24, Trend reports citing Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

To date, Uzbekistan has already received 26.7 million doses of various vaccines.

Of them: 460,000 doses - Russian "Sputnik V"; 1.5 million - Swedish-British AstraZeneca; 20.4 million - Uzbek-Chinese ZF-UZ-VAC2001; 3 million - American Moderna; 1.2 million - Pfizer / BioNTech.

To date, more than 19.1 million doses of various vaccines have been used in the country.

Recall that at the end of July, Uzbekistan approved a law on compulsory vaccination.