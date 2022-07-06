Uzbekistan shares data on volume of trade turnover with CIS countries for 5M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The volume of Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with the CIS countries amounted to $6.9 billion from January through May 2022, which is an increase of 27.2 percent compared to the same period last year ($5.4 billion), Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

From January through May 2022, exports from Uzbekistan to the CIS countries amounted to $2.4 billion, while imports from these countries amounted to $4.5 billion.

During this period, trade turnover with other countries increased by 1.4 times compared to the same period of 2021 ($9.5 billion), reaching $13.6 billion.

Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover from January through May 2022 amounted to $20.5 billion, which is an increase of 37.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021 ($14.9 billion).

