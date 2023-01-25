Uzbekistan, Iran look to strengthen transport co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Uzbekistan and Iran intend to increase the effectiveness of cooperation in the transport sector, Trend reports citing the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The matter was discussed at the meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at the sidelines of the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the sides talked about the development of transport and logistics cooperation, in particular, the efficient use of the ports of Chabahar and Bandar Abbas.

The parties emphasized the importance of agreements reached during the official visit of the Iranian President to Uzbekistan in September 2022, which laid a solid foundation for the further development of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Uzbekistan’s President and Iranian FM also noted the intensification of contacts, the growth of mutual trade, as well as the strengthening of cooperation between leading enterprises of both countries.

Following the talks, the sides agreed on the schedule of upcoming events and exchanged of views on current international topics.