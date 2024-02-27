Uzbekistan plans to ban payment for some services and goods in cash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Uzbekistan plans to reduce the use of cash and introduce non-cash payments for budget organizations providing services to the population, developers when selling housing to individuals and others. It is planned to transfer the wholesale trade of wood, tires and sugar to a non-cash form, Trend reports.

To improve tax administration, it is planned to develop a draft presidential decree on additional measures to expand the use of electronic payment system services.

From 1 April, it is proposed to introduce non-cash payments through mandatory connection to the electronic payment systems of the following organizations:

budgetary organizations providing services to the population;

legal entities selling oil and gas products;

legal entities engaged in providing property for rent;

construction organizations that sell housing to individuals.

Payments for apartments are planned to be made in non-cash form with an electronic invoice.

In addition, it is planned to approve new rules for retail and wholesale trade in Uzbekistan.

From 1 April, it is proposed to introduce a procedure for registering the receipt of goods purchased for cash in the E-Ombor (E-Aktiv) system of the Tax Committee.

It is also planned to set a limit of 100 million soums (300 sizes of basic estimated value) for making payments in cash.

It is planned to transfer wholesale trade for wood, used for construction, metal (sheet iron, fittings, aluminum profiles), car tires and sugar to a non-cash form.