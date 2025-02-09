Uzbekistan sees increase in air passenger traffic over past five years

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 9. In 2024, the air travel scene in Uzbekistan took off, with a whopping 6 million people soaring through the skies.

According to the data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this marks a 14.9 percent increase (781,000 passengers) compared to 2023.

In recent years, air passenger traffic has been on the upswing, starting with 868,900 passengers in 2020, climbing to 2.98 million in 2021, reaching 4.09 million in 2022, and soaring to 5.26 million in 2023. The 2024 figures show that Uzbekistan's air transportation sector is on the rise, flying high and hitting all the right notes.

In parallel, the railways of Uzbekistan hit the ground running with a staggering 9.8 million passengers on board in 2024. This figure shows a jump of 177,100 passengers compared to last year, translating to a growth rate of 1.8 percent.