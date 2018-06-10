Tehran-Sulaymaniyah flight resumed

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

Air flights between Sulaymaniyah, located in Kurdish Autonomous Region in northern Iraq and the Iranian capital city of Tehran resumed June 10.

An air plane, belonging to Iran’s Mahan Air, left Tehran’s Imam Khomeini air port to Sulaymaniyah today morning, ISNA news agency reported.

Following the request of Iraqi government, foreign airlines, including Iranian carriers suspended flights to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah last September.

Iran also closed its aerial zone to Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region and halted all transit flights to the region through its air zone.

The decision was made in response to the region's controversial move ‎ to hold an independence ‎ referendum in Northern Iraq.

There will be two flights a week between Tehran and Sulaymaniyah via Iran’s Mahan Air airline.

