Deputy minister: Value of trade exchange between Iran, EEU - high

Tehran, Iran, July 1

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad, A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iranian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ali Akbar Mehrfard said the value of trade exchange between Iran and members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is high.

Referring to a recent preferential trade agreement signed between Iran and members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), Mehrfard told Trend that the deal could help spur economic growth for both sides as they are supposed to provide each other with the products that may face a shortage.

The Iranian deputy minister further said the deal was signed at the expert level and will be soon reviewed at the Iranian parliament.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mehrfard said the Iranian agriculture ministry is weighing plans to boost water efficiency through various methods including, greenhouse cultivation.

Plans call for promoting drip irrigation system that helps reduce water loss by up to 40 percent, as it enables users to adjust the amount of water needed for irrigation.

Located in one of the world’s most water-stressed regions, Iran’s average precipitation rate has been lower than the global average for at least 10 years. Some 37 million Iranians are said to be living in water-stressed regions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news