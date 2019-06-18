Iran is ready to run Glonass test in transit network

18 June 2019 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
50% of Iran non-oil exports were to neighboring countries in 2018
Business 15:04
Iran, North Caucasus to reduce trade tariffs on 800 items
Business 14:37
Investments worth $70 million be made in Iran's Special Economic Industrial and Mining Zone
Business 13:59
Iran to cut budget dependency on oil
Business 13:44
Annually 800,000 foreign tourists visit Iran's Ardabil
Society 13:22
Illegal trade volume in Iran reaches $12.5B
Business 13:04
Latest
Kirkuk chaos: mix of hypocrisy and diplomacy
Commentary 15:15
Deputy minister: Occupation of Azerbaijani lands hinders sustainable development in region
Politics 15:15
Store selling European industrial goods may open in Baku
Economy 15:11
UN ready to support Azerbaijan to achieve Sustainable Development Goals
Politics 15:05
50% of Iran non-oil exports were to neighboring countries in 2018
Business 15:04
Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening of new training center
Politics 14:53
EU Commission sees lack of progress on EU-Swiss partnership talks
Other News 14:51
Iran, North Caucasus to reduce trade tariffs on 800 items
Business 14:37
Armenia’s non-constructive position continues to threaten sustainable peace
Politics 14:32