Iran's product import from Azerbaijan announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Iran's product import from Azerbaijan amounted to about 17,400 tons worth $41.9 million for 11 months of the current Iranian year (from March 21, 2023 through February 19, 2024), the statistics of Iran's Customs Administration says, Trend reports.

According to the statistics, for 11 months Iran's product import from Azerbaijan increased by 30.9 percent in value terms and decreased by 5.65 percent in weight terms compared to the same period last year.

Statistics indicate that Iran's import from Azerbaijan amounted to 18,400 tons worth $32 million in the same period last year.

Based on statistics Iran imported various equipment, pressed soybeans, different types of profiles, and other products from Azerbaijan.

The statistics also add that in the 11th month of the current Iranian year (from January 21 through February 19, 2024), Iran imported 1,030 tons of products worth $2.32 million from Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, according to the statistics of the Iranian Customs Administration, about 35.8 million tons of products worth about $59.9 billion were imported to Iran during the 11th months. Iran's product import increased by 11.1 percent in value terms and 6.4 percent in weight terms compared to the same period last year.

Iran attaches importance to importing products to bringing in necessary products needed by the country and imposes certain restrictions on importing products produced in the country.

