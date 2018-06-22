PKK leaders often hide in Iran – Turkish Foreign Minister

22 June 2018 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

During military operations against PKK, the leaders of that terrorist organization often enter Iran illegally and hide there, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported June 22.

Cavusoglu noted that, nevertheless, this does not mean that Iran supports PKK.

"Iran is well aware of the danger from PKK, which is also directed against the Islamic Republic," Cavusoglu said.

The FM noted that all neighboring countries should fight PKK.

Yesterday, Cavusoglu said that Iran and Iraq do not participate in military operations against PKK in northern Iraq.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

