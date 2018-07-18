Iran welcomes plans to halt war in Yemen

18 July 2018 01:03 (UTC+04:00)

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday welcomed the recent statements by a number of "respectable" political figures of Islamic States to halt war for three months in Yemen.

"Iran will support any plan and proposal which would aim to end this destructive war (in Yemen) through dialog and political means," Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said in a statement.

He urged the international organizations to further their efforts to help end the bloody war, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry website.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran holds intl. conference on ecotourism, entrepreneurship
Society 00:02
Iran’s new flower export terminal nearly completed - official
Economy news 17 July 15:36
Headquarters of North-South transport corridor may be moved to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 17 July 14:30
4.9-magnitude quake jolts northeastern Iran
Society 17 July 08:56
Over 35,000 Yemeni families flee war-torn Hodeidah: UN
Arab World 16 July 23:05
ULRP director says which measures needed to save Lake Urmia
Society 16 July 13:23
Latest
Finland spends 10 mln euros on Putin-Trump summit
World 02:01
Utter loss of shame in political leaders,’ Obama speaks up after Trump-Putin summit
US 00:31
Iran holds intl. conference on ecotourism, entrepreneurship
Society 00:02
Three teens shot, one critically, in U.S. state of North Carolina
US 17 July 23:35
Italian president arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit (PHOTO)
World 17 July 23:15
Nicaragua must end violence against demonstrators: UN chief
World 17 July 22:29
Learning Azerbaijani language to become easier for foreigners
Politics 17 July 21:02
TRACECA may be integrated with China’s OBOR Initiative (Exclusive)
Economy news 17 July 20:55
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 17
Business 17 July 20:30