Iran welcomes plans to halt war in Yemen

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday welcomed the recent statements by a number of "respectable" political figures of Islamic States to halt war for three months in Yemen.

"Iran will support any plan and proposal which would aim to end this destructive war (in Yemen) through dialog and political means," Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said in a statement.

He urged the international organizations to further their efforts to help end the bloody war, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry website.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news