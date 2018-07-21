At least 11 IRGC members killed in clash in western Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

At least 11 members of Iran’s para-military Basij and IRGC forces were killed in armed clash in western Iran early morning, Iran’s state-run IRINN TV reported July 21.

The clash took place at 2:30 local time, after members of a terrorist group attacked a rural Basij base in border areas with Iraq near Marivan city, Kurdistan province, Mohammad Shafie, governer general of Marivan said.

Paramilitary volunteer militia, Basij is one of the five forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Eight Basij members were also injured in the attack, Shafie added.

Deputy governer general for security and political affairs of Kurdistan province told Fars news agency that the attack was carried out by PJAK terrorist group, an offshoot of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, according to the local officials.

Iran’s northwest has repeatedly witnessed attacks by terrorist groups, including members of PJAK.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news