Iran says may target terrorist groups in neighbouring countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Iran has threatened that it may target terrorist groups in neighboring countries following a deadly attack on a rural military base on border with Iraq, which left 11 killed.

Iran's Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs Hossein Zolfaghari told Tasnim on July 23 that if the countries, which host terrorist bases, do not deal with them, Iran will target the bases.

On July 21, members of PJAK terrorist group, an offshoot of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), attacked a para-military Basij base in border areas with Iraq near the Marivan city, Kurdistan Province, which left 11 killed and eight injured.

Zolfaghari referred to attacks in the country’s northwestern and southeastern border areas, saying that bases of the terrorist groups are "in some neighboring countries".

The Iranian official added that Tehran has requested the authorities of these countries to deal with the terrorists.

“We have said to the authorities of the countries that if they do not take action, we will have to target the bases of the terrorists at the border areas to ensure the security of our country,” Zolfaghari said.

He further claimed that intelligence services of certain countries are involved in the recent incidents, supporting the terrorist groups, in order to create insecurity.

Iran’s northwest has repeatedly witnessed attacks by terrorist groups, including members of PJAK.

A spokesman with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said yesterday that “the terrorist groups and the foreign intelligence services supporting them will be punished severely”, and the IRGC will take revenge of the attack.

The security forces are ready to give crushing response to terrorists, who aim to insecure the border regions, he added.

Earlier in 2014, Iran warned that if Pakistan does not take action against the Baluchi rebels, the Islamic Republic's forces may enter the neighboring country's territory.

In recent years, several armed attacks were carried out on the local police offices by extremist groups, who claim they are fighting against the Iranian government for protection of Sunni residents.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news