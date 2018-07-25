Iran expresses solidarity with Greece over fire incident

25 July 2018 01:24 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi late Tuesday deplored the deadly wildfire around Athens which killed dozens of people and sympathized with the Greek people and families of the victims, Irna reported.

Fast-moving wildfires near Athens have killed at least 74 people, officials said on Tuesday, forcing thousands of tourists and residents to flee in cars and buses, on foot, aboard boats and on makeshift rafts. In desperation, some people plunged into the Aegean waters and tried to swim to safety.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has declared three days of national mourning in memory of fire victims.

