Iran FM leaves Tehran for Islamabad for official talks

30 August 2018 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Islamabad on Aug. 30 to hold talks with senior Pakistani officials.

Zarif is scheduled to meet with new Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the issues of mutual interest, Iran’s state-run IRINN TV reported.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi, Zarif will also hold meetings with his Pakistani counterpart as well as Pakistan’s finance minister, army commander, and chairmen of National Assembly and Senate during his two-day visit.

Yesterday, the top Iranian diplomat paid an unannounced visit to Turkey and held talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

