Iran’s Larijani reelected as parliament speaker

26 May 2019 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian parliamentarians on Sunday reelected Ali Larijani as the speaker of the parliament for the 12th consecutive year, Trend reports citing Tasnim.

During an open session of the parliament on Sunday morning, the lawmakers voted to choose members of the legislature’s presiding board.

Larijani, the long-standing head of the parliament, remained in the post by garnering 155 out of 274 votes.

Mohammad Reza Aref, a reformist figure, and Mohammad Javad Abtahi, a conservative politician, also ran for the post but could not win more than 105 and 9 votes respectively.

The Iranian parliament currently has 290 representatives, changed from the previous 272 seats since the February 18, 2000 election. The last parliamentary polls were held on February 26, 2016.

The lawmakers take the seats for a four-year term.

The Zoroastrians and Jews each elect one representative in the parliament, Assyrian and Chaldean Christians jointly elect one representative, and Armenian Christians in the north and the south are each represented by one lawmaker.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Official rate: Prices of foreign currencies remain unchanged in Iran
Business 16:01
Slovenian ambassador talks on INSTEX financial mechanism
Iran 15:31
Iran discloses volume of crude oil to be put up for sale at energy exchange
Oil&Gas 14:55
Iran discloses volume of products imported within 2 months
Economy 12:28
Iran discloses volume of products produced in Persian Gulf Special Economic Zone
Business 12:04
Number of projects commissioned in Iran's Yazd province up
Business 11:28
Latest
Best moments of 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship finals in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 16:52
Roman Semenov grabs gold in men individual program at European Championships
Society 16:17
Official rate: Prices of foreign currencies remain unchanged in Iran
Business 16:01
Russian gymnast grabs gold in women individual program at European Championships
Society 15:44
Slovenian ambassador talks on INSTEX financial mechanism
Iran 15:31
Russian gymnasts rank first in aerobic step competitions within European Championships
Society 15:02
Iran discloses volume of crude oil to be put up for sale at energy exchange
Oil&Gas 14:55
Azerbaijani president congratulates Georgian counterpart
Politics 14:25
Russian gold medalist talks on positive atmosphere at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships
Society 14:16