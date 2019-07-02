Expert: Iran can increase oil exports

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran can evade sanctions and increase oil exports, Iranian energy expert Mohammad Ali Khatibi told ISNA, Trend reports.

Iran's Foreign Ministry and Petroleum Ministry should collaborate in order to eliminate problems, Khatibi said.

He added that Iran was exporting oil during previous sanctions, and the daily oil export amounted to one million barrel at that time.

The sides imposing sanctions on Iran also know that the sanctions can affect the country only for a short period of time, he said. After a while, the country adapts to the circumstances caused by the sanctions and finds solutions to evade them , the expert said.

The US imposed sanctions on Iran in November 2018 and further expanded them later.

