Expert: Iran can increase oil exports

2 July 2019 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran can evade sanctions and increase oil exports, Iranian energy expert Mohammad Ali Khatibi told ISNA, Trend reports.

Iran's Foreign Ministry and Petroleum Ministry should collaborate in order to eliminate problems, Khatibi said.

He added that Iran was exporting oil during previous sanctions, and the daily oil export amounted to one million barrel at that time.

The sides imposing sanctions on Iran also know that the sanctions can affect the country only for a short period of time, he said. After a while, the country adapts to the circumstances caused by the sanctions and finds solutions to evade them , the expert said.

The US imposed sanctions on Iran in November 2018 and further expanded them later.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Sec.-Gen. of Iranian Chamber of Commerce arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:45
Export of goods by rail from Iran’s Sarakhs county doubles
Business 17:32
Iran's Special Economic Zone at Imam Khomeini Port receives 4.5 million tons of imports
Business 17:00
Iran to repair oil tankers in country
Business 16:20
Iran-Iraq financial channel is operational - official
Finance 16:00
Iran sees growth in tea prices
Economy 15:24
Latest
Trump re-election effort drew $54 million in second quarter
World 17:51
Uzbek Neftegazinvest extends tender for supply of spare parts
Tenders 17:46
Sec.-Gen. of Iranian Chamber of Commerce arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:45
Pension payments of Kazakhs increase by over 13%
Finance 17:41
Export of goods by rail from Iran’s Sarakhs county doubles
Business 17:32
Dutch PM Rutte hopes agreement will be reached on top EU jobs
Other News 17:25
Uzbekistan may export products of Russian chemical company
Economy 17:21
Iran’s oil offering ends with no trading
Oil&Gas 17:14
National Bank of Georgia to upgrade banknotes
Economy 17:10