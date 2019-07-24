Rouhani: We’ll not sit at table of surrender under name of negotiations

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Iranian government will never sit at the table "of surrender" under the name of "negotiations", Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Iran, Trend reports referring to Tasnim News Agency.

According to Rouhani, the Iranian government is always ready for fair and legitimate negotiations. He added that this has never ceased to be an option for the Iranian government, and never will.

The president added that the first step of his government was to normalize Iran’s relations with other countries.

