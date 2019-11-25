Iranian Navy to build heavy destroyer

25 November 2019 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian Navy will produce a heavy destroyer with the tonnage of between 5,000-7,000 tons, Iran's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi told Tasnim News Agency, Trend reports.

Construction of the heavy destroyer has been put on the agenda under a project dubbed Negin [gemstone], Hossein Khanzadi said.

The navy commander stressed that the warship will be used in long-running naval missions without any limitations.

The Iranian Navy currently owns Mowj-class destroyers, which weigh around 1,300 tons. The class includes the homegrown Sahand destroyer and Ghadir submarine that joined the Navy's fleet in late 2018.

