Protest held in front of UK embassy in Iran

12 January 2020 21:14 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

A protest was held in front of the British Embassy in Tehran with the participation of hundreds of Iranian citizens, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to the report, they protested against “the participation of British Ambassador Rob Macaire in an illegal rally” in Tehran last night in front of Amir-Kabir University.

Iranian police officers took steps to ensure that the rally ended without incident, and reminded the protesters to remain calm.

British ambassador was detained on Jan.11 on charges of participation in an illegal protest in connection with the Ukrainian passenger plane crash, which was shot down by the Iranian armed forces near the city of Parand, Tehran province.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
DNA analyzes taken from families Ukrainian plane crash victims
Iran 20:42
Iranian Civil Aviation Organization makes statement on Ukrainian plane crash
Politics 19:27
Iran halts production of some cars
Business 15:59
Iran discloses amount of investments made in Qazvin province
Business 15:29
Volume of gas supplied to thermal power plants down in Iran
Business 15:14
Iran to build Siraf petrochemical facility by using domestic equipment
Business 14:39
Latest
DNA analyzes taken from families Ukrainian plane crash victims
Iran 20:42
‘Taliban leader in Northeast’ killed in airstrike, Afghan Defence Ministry says
Other News 20:02
Iranian Civil Aviation Organization makes statement on Ukrainian plane crash
Politics 19:27
British Ambassador summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry
Iran 18:19
Spain and Gibraltar detain 47 migrant smugglers
Europe 17:08
Restive Philippine volcano prompts evacuation of thousands of residents
World 16:28
Iran halts production of some cars
Business 15:59
Azerbaijan discloses number of MP candidates registered for early parliamentary election
Politics 15:41
Iran discloses amount of investments made in Qazvin province
Business 15:29